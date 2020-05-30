SULLIVAN -- Joyce Harpster, 84, of Sullivan, passed away at 7:00 p.m. Thursday May 28, 2020 in her residence.
Private family services will be held in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Chaplin Jan Dial officiating. Burial will be in the Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Relay for Life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Wade and the staff at Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois and DMH Hospice.
