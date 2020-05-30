Joyce Harpster
0 entries

Joyce Harpster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Harpster

SULLIVAN -- Joyce Harpster, 84, of Sullivan, passed away at 7:00 p.m. Thursday May 28, 2020 in her residence.

Private family services will be held in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Chaplin Jan Dial officiating. Burial will be in the Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon. Memorials are suggested to the Moultrie County Relay for Life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Wade and the staff at Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois and DMH Hospice.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Harpster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News