FORSYTH — Joyce Lynn George, 59 of Forsyth died Friday, November 26, 2021 in St. John's Hospital Springfield, Illinois.
A family led memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at West Decatur Church of God (4500 West Main Decatur, Illinois 62522). Memorials if desired may be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Joyce was born August 13, 1962 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Vern L. and Eleanor (Woodrum) Miller. She worked for Sam's Club for twenty years. Joyce married Rick George September 10, 1977.
Surviving is her husband Rick; daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Doyle; sons: Jeremiah D. George, Ricky (Dana) George; parents, Vern Miller and Ellie Lott; grandchildren: Kayla, Tre, Kyra, Kathryn, Gavin, Liana; great-grandchildren: Kyler, Koleman, Myla, Mazie, Lila; brother, Bobby Allen, sister, Julie (Larry) Leisure.
