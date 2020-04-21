Joyce M. Hawks

She later received her early child care degree from Richland Community College, worked at YMCA, YWCA, and various churches in the city. She was an aide in the public schools, and the last 11 years was a preschool teacher at Central Christian Church. She was an active member of Central Christian Church, as a Bible school teacher, usher, youth fellowship leader, greeter, meals on wheels, and helping with church dinners. She also was the director of “Mothers' Day Out” program for over 20 years.

She loved being with her kids and grandkids, and always enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors. She enjoyed adventure and always liked traveling to new destinations. A few of her favorites were zip-lining in Costa Rica, fishing, scuba diving, snow and water skiing, para-sailing, seeing the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C., flowers in the desert, the Eiffel tower, the leaning tower of Pisa, the Mona Lisa painting, the Sistine chapel, ice castles, terra cotta soldiers, the Great Wall of China, the Lost City of the Incas, and much, much more. She traveled to all 50 states, most of Europe, Mexico, China, Egypt. Peru, Russia, Belgium, and all of the Scandinavian countries, plus many Caribbean islands.