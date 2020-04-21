DECATUR — Joyce M. Hawks, 75, of Decatur, formerly of Jacksonville, IL died Monday, April 20, 2020, in her residence, with her husband at her side.
Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday April 22, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery, Jacksonville.
Joyce was born to Joseph Dillard and Helen Louise (Becker) Fitzsimmons on January 3, 1945, in Jacksonville. Reared on a farm near Alexander, IL, she was a real farm girl, driving cattle, gathering eggs, feeding sheep on a bottle, and was active in 4-H. She entered cookies, cakes, clothing, and showed black Angus cattle at various county fairs. She continued to enjoy her farmland throughout her life.
She attended Alexander Grade School, Franklin High School, and cosmetology school in Jacksonville. After receiving her certificate she worked at Mid's beauty salon, as well as a private practice. In 1965 she went to work at Capital Records and did cosmetology part-time.
On August 8, 1971 she married William L. Hawks Jr and moved to Decatur. Joyce was a mother and housewife for several years. She then became a clock repair apprentice and attended a Parkland Community College clock repair course as a hobby, which later became a business. She was a member of the International Clock and Watch Repair Society, the International Music Box Society, and mid-America Music Box Society. She also enjoyed shopping for antiques and had many antiques, including a player piano, victrolas, and many more musical devices.
She later received her early child care degree from Richland Community College, worked at YMCA, YWCA, and various churches in the city. She was an aide in the public schools, and the last 11 years was a preschool teacher at Central Christian Church. She was an active member of Central Christian Church, as a Bible school teacher, usher, youth fellowship leader, greeter, meals on wheels, and helping with church dinners. She also was the director of “Mothers' Day Out” program for over 20 years.
She loved being with her kids and grandkids, and always enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors. She enjoyed adventure and always liked traveling to new destinations. A few of her favorites were zip-lining in Costa Rica, fishing, scuba diving, snow and water skiing, para-sailing, seeing the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C., flowers in the desert, the Eiffel tower, the leaning tower of Pisa, the Mona Lisa painting, the Sistine chapel, ice castles, terra cotta soldiers, the Great Wall of China, the Lost City of the Incas, and much, much more. She traveled to all 50 states, most of Europe, Mexico, China, Egypt. Peru, Russia, Belgium, and all of the Scandinavian countries, plus many Caribbean islands.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 48 years, William L. Hawks Jr; two daughters: April (Dr. Daryl) Trusty, of Maxwelton, WV, and Christy (Scott) Denney of Springfield, IL; 4 grandchildren: Dawson and Eli Trusty, and Parker and Addison Denney; one sister: Karen (Dave) Middleton, of Jacksonville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joyce's family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Baumberger and staff for their professional and compassionate care of Joyce during her illness.
Memorials: Central Christian Church, Decatur, IL or Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post St. Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.