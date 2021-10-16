Joyce M. Nicholls

DECATUR — Joyce Nicholls, formally of Decatur IL, passed away on October 5, 2021, at the Cheyenne Medical Center, near her home in Cheyenne, WY.

Joyce was born on April 1, 1939, to the late Frank and Leota (Liggett) Kunz.

Joyce is survived by her sons: Dan and Rich Nicholls of Cheyenne; daughter Christine of San Diego CA. Her grandsons: Daniel, Jamie and Tim. Great-grandchildren: Scarlet, Cameron, Lily and Madeline. Sister Mary Hughes.

Joyce was a devoted mother, wife and cherished sister. She loved her many Collies and currently her beloved Corgi "Cheyanne".

After Joyce raised her family she pursued her dream of a career in the medical field becoming a sleep technologist. She worked closely with neurologists in Mount Vernon, IL, hospital for several years. Once retired she relocated to Cheyenne, WY, where her son Dan lives. She fell in love with Cheyenne, and especially the beautiful sunsets and all the double rainbows. Joyce loved and appreciated nature and all wildlife.

She was passionate about fishing, especially fishing for trout at Granite. Joyce was warm and loving and people were drawn to her. She was beautiful inside and out, and she had impeccable style. She has been a rock for our family and she will be greatly missed. A celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.