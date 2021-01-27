MT. PULASKI — Joyce Marie Spencer Artis, 91, passed away at 2:40 P.M. Monday January 25, 2021 at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Joyce Marie Spencer was born at her parents farm home in Sullivan, IL, the daughter of Herman and Julia (Welch) Spencer. She grew up on that farm south of Sullivan, and lived there until she was in high school. While in high school, she lived in town and worked at a grocery store owned by her family's best friends, Jake and Dora Marble.

She married Guy Kenneth Artis on March 19, 1949, in Sullivan. Their marriage was solemnized at the Salt Lake Temple on December 2, 1976.

Joyce had a great love for her friends as a child, which carried over into adulthood. After joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Joyce and Ken spent much of their time contacting members, and non-members and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ in whatever area they were in. Joyce and Ken worked together as Ward, and Stake Missionaries as long as they were able to. They also went to Florida when Hurricane Andrew hit, distributing food for the church. They learned how powerful God's love is and how much He loves each of us.