DECATUR — Joyce Osborne Reeves, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on November 3, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Decatur with Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Joyce was born on May 23, 1925, in Strawn, IL, the daughter of Oscar and Lillian (Kuntz) Osborne. She married Richard E. Reeves on August 17, 1949. They enjoyed a loving partnership for 49 years until his death in 1999. They were both wonderful parents and role models.

Mom eagerly pursued learning opportunities all her life. Valedictorian of her high school class, she went on to attend University of Illinois, and graduated from Washington University/Barnes Hospital School of Nursing. Nursing was a natural extension of her deeply altruistic and caring personality. She was a long-time member of P.E.O. Chapter GR. For 27 years, she participated in Study Group, an invitation-only Decatur organization dating back to 1901. We marveled at the term paper/presentation she produced every year. She was an enthusiastic member of Decatur First United Methodist Church for over 70 years, serving there over the years in many ways, large and small. She volunteered for a number of years as a Girl Scout leader.

She accompanied Dad on several of his many mission trips to Africa, one year volunteering at the Kissy UMC Eye Clinic in Sierra Leone, run by Dr. Lowell Gess. She shared Dad's love for and commitment to Africa University, a United Methodist, related institution in Mutare, Zimbabwe. They lived most of their lives in the Decatur area, but their Christian faith and their belief in serving others led them to their work in Africa. We hosted exchange students in our home, and Mom spent much time and effort helping a Laotian family navigate resettlement in America.

Mom was one of the most consistently lovely people you could ever meet. Her beautiful smile would light up a room. Her spirit was joyful, kind, and generous. She was a woman of deep faith, whose testimony was the way she lived her life. Those who knew her, loved her, and were better people for having known her.

She is survived by sons: Richard "Dick" (Marilyn) Reeves Jr. of Northridge, CA, and James "Jim" Reeves of New Port Richey, FL; daughter, Patricia "Trish" Quintenz (Rip Yasinski) of Dawson, IL, and honorary daughter, Baindu (Vern) Wilkinson of Charlotte, NC. Grandchildren: Josh, Sean, Sarah, Chris, Jenny, Megan, Erin, Francess, and David. Great-grandchildren: Alexa, Nathan, Jake, Sammie, Madeline, Kieran, and Matthew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her two brothers.

Mom seemed to become even sweeter and more lighthearted with age, due in no small part to the exemplary and loving care she received from Angels Among Us Senior Home Care.

Susie, Kristin, Lauren, Peggy, Barb, Leslie, Pat, Becky, Carolyn, Rosalind, Kia, Belinda - we owe you a debt of gratitude. You did your best to meet any request Mom had with the simple desire to make her happy. Blessings always.

Mom, you were our anchor, our touchstone. There will never be another so special in our hearts.

Memorial Contributions in Joyce's honor can be made to the Decatur's First United Methodist Church or Africa University c/o Decatur First United Methodist Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.