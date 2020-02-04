Joyce Velva Ahola

DECATUR — Joyce Velva (Sharer) Ahola, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (#1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL 62526). A private burial will be in Graceland Cemetery Decatur. Pastor Wray Offermann will be officiating. A luncheon will follow the memorial service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or The Lutheran School Association. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangement. Please sign the guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

Joyce was born on May 18, 1931 in Menominee, Michigan to Algernon F. and Velva M. (Reinke) Sharer. Joyce graduated from Menominee, MI High School in 1948 and from Northern Michigan University, Marquette, MI, in 1952. Joyce taught business at St. Teresa High School in Decatur, IL from 1968-1976 and was a part-time volunteer typing teacher at the Lutheran School Association for the 8th grade from 1980-1989.

