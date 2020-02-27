Juanita A. Jones
MACON — Juanita A. Jones, 76, of Macon, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon Cemetery, Macon, IL. Memorials may be made to South Macon Fire and Rescue or Macon United Methodist Church.

Juanita was born March 1, 1943, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Dewitt Talmage and Leona Irene (Crickman) Hughes. She married Wendell Jones on October 30, 1976, in Decatur, IL.

Juanita worked at Fair Havens for seven years as an LPN and worked for USPS in Decatur for many years. She enjoyed being active at the YMCA, especially swimming. She met many good friends at Cardiac Rehab at DMH. She attended Macon United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell, of 43 years; daughter Laura Gorden of Oklahoma City, OK; son Scott (Carol) Jones of Macon; grandchildren Zechariah Miller, Sarai Williams, and Jacob Jones; great grandchild Selah Grace Williams; siblings Patricia Hughes of Springfield, Willa (Dean) Grant of Waynesburg, PA, Anna Lou (Don) Cook of Faribault, MN, Ray (Marlene) Hughes of Springfield; dear nephew Dave (Linda) Hughes of Pekin; special niece Johnna (Jim) Hietala of Littleton, CO; and many more nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Kenneth Hughes, Talmage “Tank” Hughes, and sister Barbara Reynolds.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

