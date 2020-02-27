MACON — Juanita A. Jones, 76, of Macon, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon Cemetery, Macon, IL. Memorials may be made to South Macon Fire and Rescue or Macon United Methodist Church.
Juanita was born March 1, 1943, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Dewitt Talmage and Leona Irene (Crickman) Hughes. She married Wendell Jones on October 30, 1976, in Decatur, IL.
You have free articles remaining.
Juanita worked at Fair Havens for seven years as an LPN and worked for USPS in Decatur for many years. She enjoyed being active at the YMCA, especially swimming. She met many good friends at Cardiac Rehab at DMH. She attended Macon United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell, of 43 years; daughter Laura Gorden of Oklahoma City, OK; son Scott (Carol) Jones of Macon; grandchildren Zechariah Miller, Sarai Williams, and Jacob Jones; great grandchild Selah Grace Williams; siblings Patricia Hughes of Springfield, Willa (Dean) Grant of Waynesburg, PA, Anna Lou (Don) Cook of Faribault, MN, Ray (Marlene) Hughes of Springfield; dear nephew Dave (Linda) Hughes of Pekin; special niece Johnna (Jim) Hietala of Littleton, CO; and many more nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Kenneth Hughes, Talmage “Tank” Hughes, and sister Barbara Reynolds.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.