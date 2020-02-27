MACON — Juanita A. Jones, 76, of Macon, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon Cemetery, Macon, IL. Memorials may be made to South Macon Fire and Rescue or Macon United Methodist Church.

Juanita was born March 1, 1943, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Dewitt Talmage and Leona Irene (Crickman) Hughes. She married Wendell Jones on October 30, 1976, in Decatur, IL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Juanita worked at Fair Havens for seven years as an LPN and worked for USPS in Decatur for many years. She enjoyed being active at the YMCA, especially swimming. She met many good friends at Cardiac Rehab at DMH. She attended Macon United Methodist Church.