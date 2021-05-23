MONTICELLO — Juanita Christina Gale, 95, of Monticello, passed away at 8:35 a.m., May 21, 2021, at her residence.

Juanita was born on May 17, 1926, in St. Elmo, IL the daughter of Edward and Bessie M. (Davis) Page. She married Harry Robert "Bob" Gale on October 11, 1947 in Monticello, IL. He passed away on May 17, 2011.

She is survived by sons: Danny (Trish) Gale of Monticello, William (Donna) Gale of Davie, FL; daughter, Pamela (George) Garrison of Monticello; grandchildren: Bryan (Evelina) Gale of Springville, UT, Amber (Travis) Oakey of Springville, UT, Christina (Joseph) Garrison-Diehn of Oakland, CA, David (Carli) Garrison of Boerne, TX, Kathryn (Christopher) Dito of Grayslake, IL; great-grandchildren: Austyn and Mya Oakey, Hazel, Zelda, and Phoebe Garrison, and Elliott Diehn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Edith Hosler.

Juanita was the Cafeteria Manager for the Monticello School District at Washington School for 31 years. She was a member of the Monticello Christian Church, VFW Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Private family services will be held. Memorials can be made to the Monticello Christian Church.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the Traditions Hospice team for the loving care.

