Juanita E. Jennings

Prior to moving to Bement Juanita was employed with banks in Springfield and Auburn. After moving she was employed as a Secretary for Bement Schools and then became the owner/preschool teacher of the Yellow Crayon Preschool while also employed as Secretary for Jennings Implement. Juanita was a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bement where she spent time as a Sunday School teacher, Elder, Trustee, Deacon, Knitting Circle, and United Presbyterian Women's Association. Juanita earned an Associate of Science degree from Parkland College, she was a member of the PTA-Local and State, the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society, and also volunteered for Piattran. Juanita acted in several local theater productions and enjoyed reading, running, traveling, and time spent with her children and grandchildren.