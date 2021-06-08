DECATUR — Juanita J. Beeson Sweeney Tuley, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her daughter's home.
Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lake Bank Cemetery, Latham, IL.
Juanita was born March 9, 1926, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of William and Maude (Reynolds) Haensel. She married Paul F. Beeson, later she married Jack Sweeney, and most recently Lowell "Ray" Tuley. All three have preceded her in death.
Juanita worked at Staley, the Illiopolis Ordinance Plant, her son's furniture store - Harristown Depot and as a clerk at Kmart. She was very talented and enjoyed sewing, gardening, drawing, working with stained glass and creating floral arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters: Christine Millen of Baltimore, MD, Shirley Jean (Bill) Kirby of Decatur, Ilah Mae (Ron) Matheny of Knoxville, TN, Carol Reedy of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands, son Paul, Jr., and baby Jackie Lee Beeson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.