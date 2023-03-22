Oct. 18, 1927 - March 21, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Juanita Juvae Compton, 95, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Lakewood, IL, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in The Villas of Holly Brook in Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastors Satch Thomas and Antonio Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, and one hour before the service on Friday, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Lakewood United Methodist Church.

Juanita was born on October 18, 1927, in Cisco, IL, the daughter of Firth Davis and Susan Ann Atchison Sain. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1945. Juanita married Frank A. Compton on January 17, 1948, in Shelbyville, IL. Frank and Juanita celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in January 2023. She was a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church. Juanita loved to read her Bible and read it in its entirety numerous times. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; sons: David Compton (June) of Tower Hill, IL, Charles "Chuck" Compton (Kathy) of Shelbyville, IL, and Steve Compton (Carol) of Shelbyville, IL; daughter-in-law, Chris Compton of Pana, IL: grandchildren: Kurt Compton (Tiffany) of Witt, IL, Karl Compton (Carly) of Findlay, IL, Kendra Finley (Chris) of Ramsey, IL, Kim Russo (Larry) of Sherman, IL, Kenny Compton (Emily) of Tower Hill, IL, Karen Compton of Tower Hill, IL, Brad Compton (Connie) of Mattoon, IL, Brett Compton (Kristina) of Mattoon, IL, Blake Compton (Camille Niccum) of Champaign, IL, Neil Compton (Jen) of Litchfield, IL, and Meredith Bosgraaf (Drew) of Shelbyville, IL; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rev. Tom Compton; brothers: Dale Sain, Bill Sain and Milt Sain; and sisters: Mary Ellen Walden, Dorothy Tubb, Thelma Temmens, Alta Foor, Edna Clawson and Wanda Medler.

The family would like to thank Shelly Sloan, FNP and the staff and aids at The Villas of Holly Brook for the exceptional care they gave to Juanita.

