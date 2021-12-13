ROCKFORD — Juanita M. Garrett, 83 of Rockford and formerly of Streator, passed away Thursday morning, December 9, 2021 at her daughter's home in Rockford.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 5:30 p.m.
Burial will Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
She married Lee Garrett on July 6, 1957, he passed away April 9, 2019.
Surviving are her daughters: Brenda Garrett of Rockford, Sherry (Edward) Meine of Sunbright, TN and Cindy (John) Cannon of Decatur; her grandchildren: Anna Alexander, Emily Meine, Isabelle, Kennedy and Jacob Cannon; her three great-grandchildren and her sister, Penny (Gerard) Besenhard of Utica.
The family would like to thank friends and neighbors for their support and to Dr. Evelena Ontiveros of Cancer Care Center of Decatur for treating our mother like her own and to Dr. Vibhay Bansal of Mercy Hospital Interventional Neurology for halting her stroke and giving her seven more months.
Memorials may be made to the Family of Juanita M. Garrett.
