DECATUR — Juanita Mae Chaney, 89 of Decatur, passed away at 9:54 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Services to celebrate Juanita's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening. Interment will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or to St. Jude.