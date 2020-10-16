 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juanita Mae Chaney
0 entries

Juanita Mae Chaney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Juanita Mae Chaney

DECATUR — Juanita Mae Chaney, 89 of Decatur, passed away at 9:54 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Services to celebrate Juanita's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening. Interment will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or to St. Jude.

Please visit gracelandfairlawn.com for the extended obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News