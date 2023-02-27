Nov. 16, 1932 - Feb. 25, 2023

LATHAM — Juanita R. "Johnnie" Dingman, 90, of Latham, IL, passed away on February 25, 2023, at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.

Johnnie was born in Lovington, IL, on November 16, 1932, to her parents, Eldon and Pauline (Ruddock) Bobbett. She married Harold Dingman on April 27, 1979. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2018.

Johnnie is survived by her three children: Guy Comer of Virginia, Jan (Kevin) Davis of Newman, IL, and Kim Comer of Tuscola, IL. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Jeremy Ausmus, Matthew Davis, Katie Davis, and Stevie (Jacob) Mercer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Harold; a sister, Darlene Kerns; and a brother, Charles "Bud" Bobbett.

Johnnie enjoyed her many dog companions throughout the years (especially her schnauzers). She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed caring for her flower garden at home, and also enjoyed spending time camping.

The Dingman family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Vonderlieth Living Center for their love and care given to Johnnie these past couple of months.

A memorial service for Johnnie will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski with Ron Otto officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service (from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.) also at the funeral home. Inurnment to follow at Lake Bank Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Logan County or Latham Fire Department.