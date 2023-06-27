July 22, 1941 - June 22, 2023

DECATUR — Judith Ann Cornell, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Judy was born July 22, 1941, in Granite City, IL, to Evelyn Cadwell Hefner and Louie P. Hefner. She grew up in Sullivan, IL, and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1959. She married James O. Cornell on March 21, 1975.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jim; her parents; her brother, Louie and wife Joyce; and her brother, Lonnie. She is survived by her son, Steve Brown; sister, Janet (Larry) Jamison of Del City, OK; sister-in-law, Carol Hefner of Avon, IN; and her bonus children, Steve (Nancy) Cornell of Decatur, IL, Dave (Mary) Cornell of Decatur, IL, Cathy (Rob) West of Carmel, IN; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Anyone who knew Judy knew that she loved her family more than anything in the world! She was fully vested in making sure the needs of others were met above her own. She cherished her Riverside Baptist Church family as well as her Sullivan and neighborhood friends and her Gabby's Restaurant family. Judy's kind heart and loving spirit will be forever missed by those who loved her.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will follow the service.

Memorials may be directed to Riverside Baptist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.