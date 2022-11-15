Nov. 6, 1938 - Nov. 13, 2022

Judith Ann (Dady) Leschewski, 84, wife of Ronald H. Leschewski, died peacefully at home November 13, 2022, after a long illness. Judy was born November 6, 1938, in Decatur, IL, the oldest child of Herbert A. Dady, Sr. and Harriett E. (Bunner) Dady.

A graduate of Lakeview High School, she married the love of her life, Ron, on February 11, 1956, in Decatur. They were married for 66 years. They raised their family in Decatur and had a love of travel, sharing many interests. They always had a cat in the house, having a preference for Blue's. She loved her family, they were her pride and joy!

A talented performer, Judy always loved to sing. At Lakeview, she was a member of the Note-ables, and a member of many groups after that, from Barbershop in the Sweet Adelines to the Decatur Chorale to Quartettes! She sang with the Starsteppers, It Takes Three, Society Sound, and Mixed Company. In 1962, her quartette, The Four of Hearts, won the Sweet Adelines Region 4 Championship in Cincinnati. She also enjoyed time working and performing with Theatre 7. She spent many happy years singing and playing the piano for enjoyment. She was artistic and loved to draw, many items in her home she decorated. Judy coordinated the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest, held in Decatur for 25-plus years. Judy worked as a Pharmacy Apprentice at The Decatur Clinic and Osco's. She was a proud member of the Daughters of American Revolution.

Judy was predeceased by her parents; her sister-in-law, Kay Dady; and two nephews. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her daughters: Adrienne (Michael) Hogan, of Travelers Rest, SC, Annette (Douglas) Taylor, of Decatur, IL; granddaughters: Nancy (Richard) Kiss of Las Vegas, NV, Monica Hogan, of Boston, MA; sister, Jean Dady of Sterling, IL; brothers: Herbert (Susan) Dady, Jr. of Goodlettsville, TN; Timothy Dady, Sr. of Lake Mary, FL, and five nieces and nephews.

The Service to celebrate her life will be Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Burial will be at Maroa Cemetery. Because of her love for animals, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation or the Humane Society of Decatur-Macon County.

