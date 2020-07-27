ARTHUR — Judith Ann Edmundson, 79, of Arthur, died at 5:21 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and caregivers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Arthur United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jill Bunker officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Due to the current environment, there will be no visitation. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Judy was born January 29, 1941 in Decatur, the daughter of E.J. and Cynthia Jane Newbould Aschermann. She married Charles “Chob” Edmundson on August 21, 1960; her preceded her in death on January 27, 2017.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandy (David) Rohlfing of Bloomington; sons, Todd (Susie) Edmundson of Tuscola; Mark (LuAnn) Edmundson of LeRoy; grandchildren, Jack and Sam Edmundson; sister, Lynn (Bill) Salrin of Arthur; brother, Jon Aschermann of Forsyth and many nieces and nephews.
Judy graduated from Arthur High School in 1959, where she was interested in the fine arts and student government. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1975, and her Master's Degree in Counseling in 1988 from Eastern Illinois University.
Judy taught English at Arcola and Atwood Hammond Jr. High and High Schools for 15 years. She was a counselor in education for the State of Illinois and a highly successful network marketer for Hilcoa Pharmaceutical, Rose Marie Cosmetics, and Excel Communications.
She served on the Arthur Village Board and the Arthur United Methodist Church Board. She was active in the church choir and was certified as a lay speaker and always enjoyed it when she was asked to deliver the sermon at local churches.
Her absolute greatest joy was spending time with her family, in particular watching her grandsons participate in a variety of sports and activities. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and watching the Illini with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the Arthur United Methodist Church, Carle Hospice, or a charity of the donor's choice.A special thank you to the caregivers from Allways Caring, Kathy and Kelli from Carle Hospice, and most especially, Tracie.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.