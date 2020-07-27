× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARTHUR — Judith Ann Edmundson, 79, of Arthur, died at 5:21 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and caregivers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Arthur United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jill Bunker officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Due to the current environment, there will be no visitation. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Judy was born January 29, 1941 in Decatur, the daughter of E.J. and Cynthia Jane Newbould Aschermann. She married Charles “Chob” Edmundson on August 21, 1960; her preceded her in death on January 27, 2017.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy (David) Rohlfing of Bloomington; sons, Todd (Susie) Edmundson of Tuscola; Mark (LuAnn) Edmundson of LeRoy; grandchildren, Jack and Sam Edmundson; sister, Lynn (Bill) Salrin of Arthur; brother, Jon Aschermann of Forsyth and many nieces and nephews.

Judy graduated from Arthur High School in 1959, where she was interested in the fine arts and student government. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1975, and her Master's Degree in Counseling in 1988 from Eastern Illinois University.