DECATUR — Judith Ann Hankins, 79, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Harristown Foursquare Church. Funeral service to celebrate Judy's life will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, also at the church. The burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Church.

Judy was born October 7, 1943, in Fort Smith Arkansas the daughter of George Marion and Rachel Louise (MARTIN) Davidson. She was a retired Beautician and a member of Harristown Foursquare Church. She married Thomas Harkins Jr. on February 14, 1964. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2019.

Surviving are her daughters: Laura (Eric) Isaac, Christina Chalmers (Aron Wisley), Sheila (Nile) Wagner; grandchildren: Jeff (Vannessa) Mudd, Trent and Peyton Wagner, Coltin and Justin Chalmers, Mason and Kade Wisley, Baylie (Che) McReynolds; great-grandchildren: Cheyenne, Cayden, Clayton and Cooper Mudd, Rylan McReynolds; brothers: Ronnie and Jerry Davidson; sister, Betty Baldwin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Dorothy Vanderbol; brothers: George, Joe and Jimmy Davidson and Chester Seal.

