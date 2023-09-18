May 30, 1941 - Sept. 15, 2023

OREANA — Judith Ann McDuffie, 82, of Oreana, IL passed away September 15, 2023 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Judith was born May 30, 1941 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Charles and Lucille (Tolley) Kimble. She married Joe Allen McDuffie on November 19, 1961 in Decatur, IL.

Judy was a Legal Secretary working for Jim Brinkoetter for many years. She was also a member of the Garver Brick United Methodist Church where she had served as Choir Director due to her love of singing. Judith was an avid Cubs fan, loved playing softball and had started the first Girls Youth Softball League in Oreana, IL.

Judy was a hugger, and had never known a stranger. She was Loved by all her extended family, nieces and nephews and many friends who were like family.

Surviving are her children: Christine Braun of Peoria, IL, Sue Thomas of Oreana, IL, Joe McDuffie (Valerie) of East Peoria, IL, Glenn McDuffie of Oakley, IL, Dawn Brix (David) of Decatur, IL; brother, Ron Kimble (Pat) of Mt. Zion, IL; sister-in-law, Molly Stukins of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Bridget, Jonathon, Justin, Ryne, Julia, Elizabeth, Karissa, Danielle, Dylan, Carter, Briana, GaBrielle; great-grandchildren: Emily, Nicholas, Aniyah, Rilynn, Teagyn, Chase, Alaina, Dean, Ryker, Bo, Lukas, Anthony and Olivia.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe and sister, Carol Dunn and son-in-law John Braun.

Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Garver Brick United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM–11:00 AM Saturday at the church. Inurment will be at Garver Cemetery following services.

Memorials: Garver Brick United Methodist Church.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Judith. Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.