DECATUR — Judith Ann Webb, of Forsyth, died March 5, 2021 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Judi was born August 18, 1940 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Fern Britton. She was a member of Crestview Christian Church and enjoyed reading, painting and beading. She worked at Mueller Company for 38 years in the Quality Assurance Department, becoming the only woman qualified to calibrate gauges in the history of the company.

She also enjoyed decorating her home, traveling, and editing manuscripts for her husband. She was a volunteer for Project Read helping in the adult reading program. She survived three strokes and Parkinson's Disease and battled through almost six years in a nursing home. At Fair Havens she quickly became the bingo Queen.

A believer in Christ, Judi had a heart for all people. Many times, elderly people would engage her in discussion. She would listen, often hearing a life story, and offer encouragement to that person. They would all leave smiling.

She married James David Webb in 1967. Survivors include her husband; sisters: Karen (Bill) Havener, and Janis Smith of Decatur, Penny McLean of Peoria, Bonita Blakey of Moweaqua, and Debbie Williams (Phil) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; many nieces and nephews.