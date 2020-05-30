× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Judith Anne “Judy” McCafferty, 73, of Decatur, IL, was called home to Jesus on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Prairie Creek Village, Decatur.

Judy was born September 11, 1946, in Decatur, the daughter of Glen F. and Virginia R. (Woolfe) Plain. She volunteered at Salvation Army and was a faithful member there. Judy was a very giving person. She was very kind, sweet, always had a smile on her face and was always ready for a hug.

Judy is survived by two daughters; sisters: Frances L. (Terry R.) Good of Terre Haute, IN, and Mary J. Scott of Decatur; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Prairie Creek Village, and a special thank you to the staff at Harbor Light Hospice, for the care and support provided to Judy.

In honor of her wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. Inurnment will take place in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. A formal gathering is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

