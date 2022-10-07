Jan. 13, 1945 - Oct. 6, 2022

DECATUR — Judith Arlene Curry, 77, of Decatur, passed away at 12:20 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Aspen Creek, Sullivan.

Services to celebrate Judi's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Interment will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, the Macon County Animal Shelter or the Humane Society of Decatur.

Judi was born January 13, 1945, in Decatur, IL, daughter of Roy Otis, Jr. and Jesse Faye (Kirk) Weaver. Judi worked at Citizens National Bank, TCR and most recently at Von Maur for 20 years in the Cosmetics Department.

Judi was devoted to her children and grandchildren above everything else. She was known for being very outgoing, spunky and zipping around in her red convertible.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Flora and her husband John of Decatur; her beloved grandchildren: Caroline and Pierce Flora; son, Eric Curry and his significant other Nicholas Martoni of St. Petersburg, FL; sister, Patricia McQueen and her husband Bob of Forsyth.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As Judi would always say: "See you in the funny papers".

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.