MOUNT ZION — Judith “Judy” A. Creek 82, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 4:30 p.m., July 29, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020, in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Judy was born November 29, 1937, in Danville, IL the daughter of James and Edith Jackson. She married Leon “Sonny” Creek on April 2, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2015. Judy retired in 1997 from AE Staley Company. She was an avid birdwatcher and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and watching TV at her kitchen table.

Surviving are her children: Cinda Hickman (Mike) of Mt. Zion and Steve Creek (Renee) of Cerro Gordo; sister: Nancy Klebe (Delmar) of Decatur; step brother: Bill Burris (Joy); grandchildren: Jennifer Brandenburg (Jaymie) of Decatur, Sarah Creek of Decatur, and Drew Hickman of Decatur; step grandchildren: Mike Wicker of Taylorville, IL and Abby Brady of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Brock and Tate Brandenburg.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

