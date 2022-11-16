Jan. 4, 1937 - Nov. 15, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Judith "Judy" Elliott was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her incredible 85 years of life. She passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Illini Congregational Church, 5187 N. Kenney Rd., Warrensburg. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, November 18, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. Memorials in Judy's honor may be given to Illini Congregational Church.

Judy was born on January 4, 1937 in Taylorville, IL to Dale and Leona (Ginger) Eggerman.

Judy is survived by her husband, Harold Elliott. Harold and Judy married August 26, 1956.

She is also survived by her two daughters: Diana Burnett and her husband Dary, and Nancy Graven and her husband Mikel. She leaves behind her grandchildren: Dary Burnett and his wife Christy, Derek Burnett, Kayla Graven, and Michelle Graven; and three great-grandchildren: Elliott and Reid Burnett and Wade Burnett. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann McDonald and her husband Matt.

Judy was a proud member of the beautiful country church, Illini Congregational. She was a former Secretary at Warrensburg-Latham High School and a dedicated farm wife.

Judy will be remembered for her loving nature, her delicious baking and her occasional, sassy comments which lead to her nickname Sailor Judy.

Judy will be missed dearly, but we are so grateful for the time we had to spend with her. She was truly an elegant soul. We will always feel her presence in our hearts.

