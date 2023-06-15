March 1, 1943 - June 14, 2023

DECATUR — Judith "Judy" Lavonne Townsend, 80, of Decatur passed on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

There will be a visitation at Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care (2442 St. Rt. 121, Decatur, IL) on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. Memorials may be made to Macon County Animal Shelter.

Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Judy was born March 1, 1943, in Decatur, the daughter of Clarence and Delores Miller. She graduated from Mac Arthur High School. Judy worked as a secretary for the Decatur Public School District 61. She married Joseph Townsend on March 17, 1989.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; son, Douglas (DeVonna) Haws of Phoenix, AZ; and daughter, Tricia (Doug) Longstreet of Glenn Heights, TX. Grandchildren include: Kelci (Brandon) Hunter, Kollin (Rachael) Haws, Josh (Lindsay) Townsend, and Nicole Townsend. Great-grandchildren are Mabry Hunter, Sophia Haws, Henry Hunter, Ryleigh Townsend, and Elena Townsend; as well as special friends: Carolyn Wilson and Penny Harris.

Judy was preceded by her parents; and two brothers: Larry Miller and Rhoady Miller.

