Sept. 29, 1939 - June 16, 2022

MACON — Judith Kay Hogan, 82, of Macon, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Funeral Mass to honor and celebrate Judy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Judy will be laid to rest in South Macon Township Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon, is assisting the family with services. Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Judy was born on September 29, 1939, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Richard O. and Edna Mae (Burton) Allison. She was a 1957 graduate of Decatur High School. Judy married Daniel B. Hogan on August 13, 1959. She was a former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and a present member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Judy was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed camping and boating and loved wintering in Florida with Dan for many years. Judy was an avid supporter of her family's sporting events. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed being a farm wife. Judy was a caring and giving person and a good friend to many.

Judy is survived by her husband, Daniel B. Hogan of Macon, IL; children: Cynthia (David) Fitzgerald of Decatur, IL, Brenda (Randie) Livingood of Maroa, IL, Stan (Rita) Hogan of Macon, IL, and Michelle (Brad) Huggins of Mt. Zion, IL; brother, Jim (Ginger) Allison of Wichita, KS; grandchildren: Emily Fitzgerald, Haley Gantt, Zach Fitzgerald, Ashley Livingood, Breanna Livingood, Wesley Livingood, Justin Livingood, Edison Hogan, Vincent Hogan, Kyle Huggins, Rachel Huggins and Nathan Huggins; great-granddaughter, Lily Gantt; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

