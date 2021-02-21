HERRIN - Judith L. Swift, 83, of Herrin, formerly of Ft. Myers, FL, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Villas of Holly Brook in Herrin.

Judi worked as an elementary teacher in various schools in District 61 in Decatur.

Judi attended the Cypress Lake United Methodist Church in Ft. Myers. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Ft. Myers Elks Lodge and Ft. Myers V.F.W. Post.

Judi was born November 25, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Eldon Eugene and Alice A. (Kallberg) Hively.

Judi married James E. Swift in Springfield, IL on June 18, 1960. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2009.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Jim and Debbie Swift of Danville, IL; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Steve Mann of Herrin, IL; grandchildren: Drew Ringel, Sammy Jo Swift and Karli Mann; and other extended family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by parents, infant son, John and sister, Gail J. Moyzis.

Judi wished to be cremated, she and her husband will be interred at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur at a later date.