Jan. 16, 1947 - June 18, 2023

DECATUR — Judith Louise McQuality, 76, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at 5:19 a.m., on June 18, 2023, after a long struggle with strokes and dementia.

Judy was born on January 16, 1947, in Paxton, IL, the daughter of Willard S. and Signa A. (Hanson) Treach.

Judy taught 6th grade for thirty-five years in the Decatur Public School District #61 at Excelsior, French and South Shores School, after her first year of teaching in the Panama Canal Zone, and was responsible for guiding the lives of many young students.

She was a faithful member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church for over fifty years where she taught Sunday School and sang in the Chancel Choir. Judy enjoyed teaching 50's style dancing, showing her Rottweilers, bible studies, and spending time with her family and friends. Judy was also a charter member of Macon Post #72, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Judy married Robert C. McQuality on August 24, 1968.

Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Robert of Decatur; sons: Pastor Daniel (Rachel) McQuality of Carthage, MO and Joshua (Penny) McQuality of Hampstead, NC; daughter, Mandy (Matt) Kitzmiller of Troy, IL; eleven grandkids; one great-grandson; one brother, Robert (Jody) Treach of Mahomet, IL.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday evening, June 22, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion and one hour prior to services on Friday morning at the church.

Memorials may be made in Judy's memory to Pilgrim Lutheran Church Sunday School programs or Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.