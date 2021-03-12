CLINTON - Judith Lynn (Hagebush) Larson, 82 of Clinton, IL formerly of Decatur, IL passed away at 10:48 AM March 9, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Allison Hitchings and Bishop Mark Du Bois officiating. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery, Newton, IL. The family requests the wearing of face masks at services.

Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Episcopal Church, Decatur, IL or Encore Developmental Services, Clinton, IL.

Judith was born August 1, 1938 in Tuscola, IL the daughter of Willard Lister and Marilynn (Isley) Hagebush. She married David Larson in 1960 in Macon County, IL. She later married Donald Williams in 1968 in Cook County, IL.

Survivors include her children: Chris (Ellen) Larson, San Marcos, CA; Tim (Debbie) Larson, Savoy, IL; Rachel Emery, Clinton, IL; and Nanette Larson, Peoria, IL; six grandchildren: Hannah Emery; Michaela (Devane) Amala; Jason (McKenna) Kitson; Sarah Emery; Levi Kitson; Naomi Emery, and one great granddaughter, Adeline Amala.

She was preceded in death by her parents.