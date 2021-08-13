HOMER GLEN — On Friday, August 13, 2021, Judith Marshall Kuypers passed away peacefully in her sleep after a full life.
Judy was born on May 22, 1955 in Huntington, IN to Susan (Briggs) and David Marshall. She graduated from Millikin University and was a middle school teacher in the Chicago Suburbs for her entire career. Judy was a constant presence of peace, comfort, joy and laughter. Her go-to advice was "Solve the Problem" and she always had a good book and sunscreen within arms reach.
Judy leaves behind her mother, Susan; two children: Claire (Craig) McCormick and Marshall (Elise) Kuypers; two granddaughters; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; uncles; and in-laws.
A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Decatur at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church, the Lewy Body Dementia Association or The Heifer Project.
