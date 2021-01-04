FINKSBURG, Maryland - Judy Kay Meador, 69, of Finksburg, MD, died peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her home, with her loving husband, daughters, and family at her bedside. Born February 13, 1951 in Champaign, IL, she was the daughter of the late Delmer Davis and the late Helen (Stroud) Davis Clark. She was the devoted wife of Dave Meador, her high school sweetheart, and husband of more than 51 years.

Judy was a graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School in Warrensburg, Illinois, class of '69, and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Hood College in Frederick, MD. She was a member of Carrollton Church of God in Finksburg, MD. She was Vice President of Human Resources at AB&C Group in Charles Town, WV. Prior to that, she was the Corporate HR Manager for Garden State Tanning, a global leather company in Hagerstown, MD, and worked in human resources for nearly 20 years with Alcoa Aluminum Company in Frederick, MD. Judy enjoyed cooking amazing meals for her family, taking care of her many African violets, and watching HGTV and the Cooking Channel. She was a devoted and doting mother and grandmother. She loved nothing more than being around her children and grandchildren.