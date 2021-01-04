FINKSBURG, Maryland - Judy Kay Meador, 69, of Finksburg, MD, died peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her home, with her loving husband, daughters, and family at her bedside. Born February 13, 1951 in Champaign, IL, she was the daughter of the late Delmer Davis and the late Helen (Stroud) Davis Clark. She was the devoted wife of Dave Meador, her high school sweetheart, and husband of more than 51 years.
Judy was a graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School in Warrensburg, Illinois, class of '69, and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Hood College in Frederick, MD. She was a member of Carrollton Church of God in Finksburg, MD. She was Vice President of Human Resources at AB&C Group in Charles Town, WV. Prior to that, she was the Corporate HR Manager for Garden State Tanning, a global leather company in Hagerstown, MD, and worked in human resources for nearly 20 years with Alcoa Aluminum Company in Frederick, MD. Judy enjoyed cooking amazing meals for her family, taking care of her many African violets, and watching HGTV and the Cooking Channel. She was a devoted and doting mother and grandmother. She loved nothing more than being around her children and grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Dave; are daughters: Jennifer Ballas and husband Chris of Westminster, MD, Juli Butler and husband Vince of Georgetown, TX, and Vicki Harris and husband Jed of Westminster; sisters: Darlene Hurst and husband Larry of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Jeanie Clendenen of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Davin Meador and wife Andrea of Westminster, Jeff Nagy of Finksburg, Darian Meador and fiancee Chelsea Proudlock of Westminster, Rachael Nagy of Tiburon, CA, Delaney Butler of Georgetown, TX, Lizzy Nagy of Westminster, Raegan Butler of Georgetown, TX, Lillian Harris, Laurel Nagy, Hannah Harris, Joshua Nagy, and Joel Nagy, all of Westminster; great-grandchildren: Cadence, Remi and Deacon Meador; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service at the funeral home will be private, but will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page, at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021: https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster/. A graveside service, open to all, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Carrollton Church of God Cemetery, 1901 Carrollton Rd., Finksburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to Carrollton Church of God, 1901 Carrollton Rd., Finksburg, MD, 21048 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.