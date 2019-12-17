Judy S. Leavitt

DECATUR -- Judy Sue Leavitt, 75, Rushville, died 3:10 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at St. Johns Hospital, Springfield.
She was born March 10, 1944, in Macomb, the daughter of Martin Geiman and Margaret Louise (Bader) Kolp. Judy married James Leavitt. He preceded her in death, also infant brother, Martin Geiman Kolp and her parents.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by her sister, Linda (Ronald) McClure of Beardstown, niece Tammy (Mike) Gadberry of Meredosia, nephew Darrin Weishaar of Beardstown, great-niece Ashley Ham, great-nephew Brock Cooper, great-great-niece Sawyer Cooper.
She worked at Alexander Lumber Company, Astoria and data entry clerk for the Illinois Department of Transportation.Judy enjoyed traveling.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Bader Cemetery, Browning, with Pastor Matt Haberman officiating. Memorials: Culbertson Memorial Hospital, Rushville. Send condolences: www.shawgomemorialhome.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.