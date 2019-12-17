Judy S. Leavitt
0 entries

Judy S. Leavitt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Judy Sue Leavitt, 75, Rushville, died 3:10 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at St. Johns Hospital, Springfield.

She was born March 10, 1944, in Macomb, the daughter of Martin Geiman and Margaret Louise (Bader) Kolp. Judy married James Leavitt. He preceded her in death, also infant brother, Martin Geiman Kolp and her parents.

Survived by her sister, Linda (Ronald) McClure of Beardstown, niece Tammy (Mike) Gadberry of Meredosia, nephew Darrin Weishaar of Beardstown, great-niece Ashley Ham, great-nephew Brock Cooper, great-great-niece Sawyer Cooper.

She worked at Alexander Lumber Company, Astoria and data entry clerk for the Illinois Department of Transportation.Judy enjoyed traveling.

Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Bader Cemetery, Browning, with Pastor Matt Haberman officiating. Memorials: Culbertson Memorial Hospital, Rushville. Send condolences: www.shawgomemorialhome.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News