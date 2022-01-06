TAYLORVILLE — Julia Girard 79, of Taylorville, IL, departed this life on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Julia was born Jul 14, 1942, the daughter of Julius and Ruby Hartleroad in Newton, IL. Julia leaves to cherish her memories, her sons: Anthony (Melissa) Girard and Vincent Girard; daughter, Amy (Tim) Modro; grandchildren: Nicholas, Anna (Kevin), Ashlea (Austin), Amanda, Trenton, Jordan, Jessica, Maria, Moneque, Julia and Terrence; 14 great-grandchildren and five siblings, as well as many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Monica and two siblings.
A visitation will be held for Julia on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will also be on Monday following the services at Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2901 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
