OREANA - Julie Ann Clark, 78, of Oreana, IL passed away at 4:37 p.m., Friday August 21, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A service to celebrate Julie’s life will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff North Funeral Home. A private family visitation will be held Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Oreana. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Julie was born May 7, 1942, in Madison, WI the daughter of Dale and Elaine (Erdahl) Judd. She married James Sheldon Clark Sr. on June 3, 1962. He preceded her in death on December 2, 1998. Julie had served as the Property Assessor for Whitmore Township and Oakley Township for many years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was an active member of TOPS Inc. She was a member of the Macon County Genealogical Society. She was an avid reader and supporter of the Oreana Library. Julie was a patron of the arts. She was a formerly an active leader in BSA and was a Silver Beaver Award Recipient. Julie enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to travel to many areas of the world.
Surviving are her grandchild: Melchior Clark of Oreana; sister: Dale “Dee” King (Dan) of Decatur; close friend: Crystal Sunderland (Mike) of Oreana; faithful canine Companion: Charlie Brown; and a host of many nieces and nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, son: James Sheldon Clark II, and friend: Sharon Conway.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.