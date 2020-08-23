Julie Ann Clark

A service to celebrate Julie’s life will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff North Funeral Home. A private family visitation will be held Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Oreana. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com .

Julie was born May 7, 1942, in Madison, WI the daughter of Dale and Elaine (Erdahl) Judd. She married James Sheldon Clark Sr. on June 3, 1962. He preceded her in death on December 2, 1998. Julie had served as the Property Assessor for Whitmore Township and Oakley Township for many years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She was an active member of TOPS Inc. She was a member of the Macon County Genealogical Society. She was an avid reader and supporter of the Oreana Library. Julie was a patron of the arts. She was a formerly an active leader in BSA and was a Silver Beaver Award Recipient. Julie enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to travel to many areas of the world.