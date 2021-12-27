DECATUR — On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Julie Annette McWard Parrish passed away at home.

Julie was born on January 10, 1980, and lived most of her life in the Warrensburg-Decatur area.

She was a graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School and of Richland Community College.

Julie was a mother who loved her children, a Registered Nurse, an exceptionally gifted artist, a Chicago Cubs fan, and an incredible cook who was a music and animal lover that enjoyed working in the fields during planting and harvest time.

We will all miss her beautiful face, sharp wit, extreme intelligence, biting sense of humor, infectious laughter, beaming smile and genuine concern for others.

She was truly a one-of-a-kind individual who lived life on her own terms. There will never be another like her. Until we all meet agai... Godspeed and peaceful travels Jules.

Burial will be at the Illini Cemetery in Warrensburg.

Family surviving our beloved Julie include her daughters: Olivia and Evelyn Parrish of Warrensburg; her father, Lyle McWard of Decatur, her mother and stepfather, Jackie and Neal Loveall of Warrensburg; her brother, Timothy McWard of Chicago; her aunts: Nancy Followell of Katy, TX, and Sandra Hanes of Kansas City, MO; her uncles: Larry (Connie) McWard of Morrisonville, and Donald McWard of Owaneco; in addition to many cousins.

Condolences can be left online through Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home at gracelandfairlawn.com/obituaries. Information will be posted there and at facebook.com/celebrationforjulie/ regarding Julie's planned Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Those who knew Julie and wish to honor her life are welcome to attend.