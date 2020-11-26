Julius B. "J.B." Webb

He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1967 and immediately joined the United States Army, where he proudly served in Germany, a country he grew to love. After serving he attended Danville Jr. College, working at A.E. Staley in the summer. Upon graduation from Danville he married Deborah K. Atteberry in 1971. He finished his education at the University of Illinois in Champaign, graduating with a bachelor's degree in psychology. Upon graduation he obtained a permanent position at A.E. Staley as a Safety Director. After 25 years at A.E. Staley he went on to work for his beloved U of I as a Safety Officer for 16 years. J.B. attended Fellowship Church in Mt. Zion. He enjoyed fishing, tailgating, Illini sports and having a good time with family and friends.