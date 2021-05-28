NAPERVILLE — June Elizabeth Lindsten (nee Christensen), 90, of Naperville, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021.

June was born June 8, 1930 in Evanston, Illinois, and worked for Hobby House Toyland and Franklin Travel for over 25 years.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Graceland Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.

View the complete obituary at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.