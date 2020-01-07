June was born May 21, 1933, the only daughter of Diva Tuggle Lowe and Adam Hime Lowe. The loss of her own mother when she was just eight shaped the incredibly independent strong woman she became. She sought solace in books and, born at a different time, she would have been an extraordinary librarian.

She was a 1951 graduate of Decatur High School. After high school she married Charles Burns. They were married for twenty-five years. June retired from the Decatur Police Department in 1981. She was credited with saving more than one life. That same year she met and married the love of her life, Harry Wray. They loved to travel both in this country and abroad. In 1985 they moved to McAllen, Texas. June and Harry were involved in the South Texas Classic Guitar Society, recruiting many artists from around the world. They moved back to Decatur in 2000. In Decatur she began a long and satisfying career volunteering. In 2014 she was awarded volunteer of the year. For fourteen years she selflessly dedicated much of her time to the local Kiwanianne's Club and helping RSVP enroll new members. She served as a board member for the Decatur Macon County Senior Center and distributed food at the Northeast Community Fund. She donated countless hours to the Military Veterans and their families. She never turned down an opportunity to serve.