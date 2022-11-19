Jan. 7, 1936 - Nov. 5, 2022
DECATUR - Jurg Padrutt, of Decatur, IL, passed away surrounded by family at Christian Village, Forsyth, IL, on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Services will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Decatur. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the services with burial following at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.
Jurg was born on January 7, 1936, in Chur, Switzerland to Georg and Hortensia Padrutt-Mohr. He completed his business and agriculture studies in Switzerland. After visiting his sister, Meili - who was hosted as a foreign exchange student by the Ezra and Magaret Friend, family of rural Warrensburg - he emigrated to the United States in 1964, and began his dream of farming in America. Jurg married Margrit Padrutt-Casal in Chur, Switzerland in March 1967, after which they began their new lives in the United States. He quickly integrated and settled in as a lifelong farmer, raised two children, and kept his promise to Margrit to always return to Switzerland to visit family and friends.
Jurg is survived by his wife, Margrit; children: Marc (Loes) Padrutt of Forsyth, daughter Flavia (Andrew) Pistorius of Sullivan, IL; siblings: Oswald (Mariann) Padrutt of Chur, Switzerland, Meili Kunz-Padrutt (Piero Frizzoni) of Zurich, Switzerland; grandchildren: Blake Pistorius, Fiona Padrutt, Hannah Padrutt, and Annika Padrutt.
Jurg was truly loved by many, and his memory will forever remain in our hearts.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Decatur or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gracelandfairlawn.com.
