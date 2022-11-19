Jurg Padrutt

Jurg was born on January 7, 1936, in Chur, Switzerland to Georg and Hortensia Padrutt-Mohr. He completed his business and agriculture studies in Switzerland. After visiting his sister, Meili - who was hosted as a foreign exchange student by the Ezra and Magaret Friend, family of rural Warrensburg - he emigrated to the United States in 1964, and began his dream of farming in America. Jurg married Margrit Padrutt-Casal in Chur, Switzerland in March 1967, after which they began their new lives in the United States. He quickly integrated and settled in as a lifelong farmer, raised two children, and kept his promise to Margrit to always return to Switzerland to visit family and friends.