DECATUR — Mrs. Justine Renee Meador Miner, daughter of Pat McLean Hall and the late James Meador, peacefully departed this life on Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 31, 1961, in Decatur, Illinois. She attended Argenta-Oreana High School, where she graduated in 1979.

Justine married Dennis Miner on July 31, 2009. Together they have three children and six beloved grandchildren.

Her beautiful life will be forever cherished by her son, McLain (Aubrie) Meador; stepson, Corey Miner and stepdaughter Ashley Miner. She is survived by her husband and children; mother, Pat McLean Hall; brother, Randy Meador; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome@gmail.com.