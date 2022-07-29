Karen Ann Head passed away on July 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81 years old.

A visitation for Karen will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will also be at Graceland at 6:00 p.m. with a burial at Neoga Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526. A complete obituary can be found and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.