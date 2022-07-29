Karen Ann Head passed away on July 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81 years old.
A visitation for Karen will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will also be at Graceland at 6:00 p.m. with a burial at Neoga Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526. A complete obituary can be found and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.