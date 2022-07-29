 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Ann Head

Karen Ann Head

Karen Ann Head passed away on July 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81 years old.

A visitation for Karen will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will also be at Graceland at 6:00 p.m. with a burial at Neoga Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526. A complete obituary can be found and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

