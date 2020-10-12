DALTON CITY — Karen Anne Dennis, 73, of Dalton City went home at 8:06 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Services to celebrate Karen's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church, 1250 W. Mound Road Decatur, IL with Pastor TJ Hahn officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Karen will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Riverside Baptist Church, New Life Pregnancy Center or CASA.

Karen was born on May 15, 1947 in Decatur, the daughter of Dwight E. and S. Jean (Hollingsworth) Patrick. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur, she graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1965, and from Decatur and Macon County Hospital School of Nursing in January of 1968.