June 17, 1938 - Aug. 2, 2023

DECATUR — Karen Monfre, 85, formerly of the Decatur area, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on June 17, 1938, in Decatur, IL, to Fred and F. Louise Traughber Dolson. She married S. John Monfre on October 12, 1957, in Decatur, IL. He passed away on March 17, 1993.

Surviving are her children: Tamara "Tammy" (Arnold) Rosario of Windham, ME, Anthony "Tony" (Deonne) Monfre of Goodfield, IL, Mark Monfre of Delta, LA; ten grandchildren: Daniel (Kim) Rosario, Matthew Spera (Karla Brannen), Elizabeth (Jason) Anderson, Emily Spera (Doug Bernier), Krista Rosario (Elizabeth Pruett), Denise (Scott) Nadboy, Meika (Jake) Gerst, Brooke (John) Widmer, Clayton (Trisha) Monfre, and Kaitlyn (Ryan) Carman; 26 great-grandchildren; and her cousins: Jackie T. Calamello and Frances Stengel.

She was preceded in death by her parents. and one sister, Cynthia Craig.

Karen attended schools in Decatur, graduating from Stephen Decatur High School in 1956.

She will be remembered for her sassy point of view, generosity, and the love of her cats and all her Beanie Babies.

Karen was a devoted daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

She loved her time working as an insurance representative having worked for Campbells Insurance for 25 years and finally retiring from Bennett and Shade. Karen also worked for over 25 years at the Lone Oak Tavern along with her sister, Cynthia Craig who owned the business.

Karen was extremely proud to be an eighth-generation owner with her cousins of the Traughber Sesquicentennial farm and land. She was looking forward to the upcoming Bicentennial event.

In her retirement, Karen enjoyed life by traveling to visit her children in Maine and Louisiana. She also enjoyed her travels with some of her best friends, specifically Margaret Redmond. She was a member of the Women's Insurance Group and enjoyed all the meetings and social aspects of the group. Her family recently held a barbeque at her son's house to celebrate her 85th birthday, a day she talked about until she passed away.

Karen's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka IL. Their unwavering care and support provided comfort during a challenging time and will forever be treasured.

To celebrate her life, visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that those who wish to honor Karen's memory consider a donation to either Tanglewood Village, 1293 S 34th St., Decatur, IL; or to the Apostolic Christian Home, 610 W Cruger Ave., Eureka, IL.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.