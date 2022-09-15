Dec. 10, 1942 - Sept. 1, 2022

DECATUR — Karen Faye Lepp Baird, 79, died Thursday, September 1, 2022, at home with her two children by her side.

Karen was born on December 10, 1942, in St. Louis, MO, to William and Leola (Biggie Simpson) Lepp. She grew up in Collinsville, IL, where she loved to dress up her dolls, play with her cats and ride ponies with her Uncle Bud. She graduated from Collinsville High School in 1961, the same year that the high school basketball team won the state championship with an undefeated season (32-0). This victory was one of the highlights of her youth.

For college she went to Millikin University in Decatur, IL, where she majored in biology. It is here that she met her future husband, Neil, who was also a biology major. Karen graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1965, and the following year began graduate school at Washington University in St. Louis. She received her Master's Degree in Science Education in September 1966.

On August 20, 1966, she married Neil Baird in Collinsville, IL. They moved to the Minneapolis area where Neil was in a PhD program in anatomy at the University of Minnesota. During the next four years Karen taught life science in the St. Louis Park, MN, public schools.

In 1970, Neil began thirty five years of teaching biology at Millikin University. Karen always considered herself very fortunate that Decatur's community college began in the fall of 1972. She began teaching biology to community college students that first fall semester and continued for thirty four years until her retirement from Richland Community College as Professor Emeritus in 2006. She loved teaching students of all ages- from recent high school graduates to older returning adult students. She is often remembered by students for the tree identification walks she led in various parks throughout the city. She also encountered many former students among the nurses whom took care of her during her final illness.

Karen dearly loved her husband and her two children, Matthew and Kathleen (Ka). She was an active volunteer during the years her children were in school, and loved following all their activities. Besides her family and her teaching, Karen also loved her many friends, her extended family, her cats, and walks in the woods, especially in the spring and fall. She also loved traveling regionally (especially to state and national parks), family gatherings, antiques, children's literature, and watching sporting events (especially tennis and college basketball). Karen was a longtime member of Central Christian Church where she was active in the card ministry and Peace and Justice Committee.

Karen was well known among her many friends and family as both a fun-loving and helpful, compassionate person. She loved giving gifts and hosting get-togethers. She had a penchant for organizing, from everything to her large children's book collection to holiday gatherings and outings with friends. She was a devoted caretaker for many family members and friends in their final years.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Baird; daughter Ka Baird; cousin, James Ambrosius (Michiyo); brother-in-laws: John Baird Jr. and Carl Baird (Nellie); sister-in-law, Ruth Baird Francis; and all their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Baird; parents, Leola (Biggie) and William Lepp; aunt and uncle, Leota (Lit) and Carl Ambrosius; aunt and uncle, Juanita and Clarence (Bud) Field; and mother and father-law, John and Frances Baird.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Central Christian Church on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Richland Community College, Rock Springs Conservation Area, or Decatur Public Library.