DECATUR — Karen G. Finney, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, at Fair Haven Senior Living in Decatur, IL.

Karen was born September 25, 1946, in Taylorville, IL, a daughter of Roy C. Peters and Janis Davis Peters Jones.

Karen graduated from Warrensburg High School with the Class of 1965. Karen also graduated from beauty school shortly after high school but never pursued a career in that field.

She married Phillip Gaylord Finney, March 7, 1985 in Green Valley, AZ.

Karen had worked for Williams Dental Lab in Decatur, IL for over 25 years. She later retired from Fairview Hospital for animals. She was President of Spark in Springfield and the Panther Creek Gold Club. She enjoyed both organizations and contributing to their success. Karen loved to go shopping and enjoyed a great game of golf.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Phillip Gaylord Finney, June of 2020, and granddaughter, Marie Carnahan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, 226 North 3rd Street, Girard, IL, where funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery, Girard, IL.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Sherry Miller of Decatur, IL; grandson, Trevor Phillip Miller of Decatur, IL; brother, Roy C. (Linda) Peters of Decatur, IL; niece, Jennifer Reed of Warrensburg, IL; and great-nephew, Brody Reed of Warrensburg, IL.

Memorials may be made to Spark in Springfield, IL or Paw Prints Ministry in Decatur, IL.

A special "thank you" to Randall residents for going above and beyond for Karen and her family.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.