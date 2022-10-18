Jan. 31, 1948 - Oct. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Karen Isabelle Delgado 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 6:19 a.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., October 21, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Memorials may be made in Karen's memory to Wounded Warrior Project. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Karen was born January 31, 1948, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Fred and Isabelle (Zenk) Schuman. She married Otoniel Delgado on September 27, 1971. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2005.

Surviving are her children: Jean Wilson (Matt) of Decatur, IL, Angela Bearley (John) of Olstuee, OK, Robert Gonzalez (Joann) of Monterey, CA, Jeanne Holmes (Jim) of Jefferson, GA, Karen Morthland (Bob) of Decatur, IL, Tony Delgado (Brittney) of Decatur, IL, and Mark Delgado of Decatur, IL; brother, Jim Schuman (Nina) of Cerro Gordo, IL; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother.