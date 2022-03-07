DECATUR — Karen Kay Shull, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022 at 9:47 p.m.

A graveside service will be held for immediate family at a later date. Karen will be laid to rest in Salem East Cemetery, Salem, IA.

Karen was born on December 3, 1944 in Mt. Pleasant, IA, the daughter of Herman and Mary Watson. She retired from Macon County Sheriff's Department. She enjoyed all types of gardening, creating beautiful dried flower arrangements, and a variety of other art forms. Each member of her family filled her heart with pride and joy.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Angie Causey and her husband, Tracy of Sullivan, IL; daughter, Denise Mitchell and her husband, Brian of Moweaqua, IL; grandchildren: Nicholas Causey and his wife, Keli of Mt. Zion, IL, Abbey Hiser and her husband, Logan of Decatur, IL, Jackson Mitchell of Moweaqua, IL; great-grandchildren: Wade, Charlie and Benjamin Causey of Mt. Zion, IL, Eleanor Hiser of Decatur, IL; brother, Curt Pefferman of Goose Lake, IA; sister, Marti Buchanan of Archdale, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dean Watson.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Aspen Creek in Sullivan, IL for their loving care.