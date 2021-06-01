ATLANTA — Karen L. Grandon, 66, of Atlanta, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Kate Pyle will officiate.

Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery in Decatur.

Karen Lee O'Dell was born December 15, 1954, in Mattoon, the daughter of George and Norma Woodard O'Dell. She was united in marriage to William M. Grandon on May 19, 1990. He survives.

Karen is also survived by her children: Carmen Lacy, Bill (Danielle) Grandon, Jr., Tiffany (Dave) Sloan, and Jamie (Heath) Jackson; seven grandchildren: Annabel Dennison, Alexis Jackson, Aliza Dennison, Matthew Sloan, Levi Jackson, Lucas Sloan, and Amelia Grandon; and one brother, David (Cheryl) O'Dell. Several nieces, nephews, and their children also survive.

She was preceded in death by one sister: Billie Thomas, and her parents.

Karen worked as a barber until she became a grandmother. Upon the birth of her first grandchild, she retired to become a full-time Grandma.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.