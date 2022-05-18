June 2, 1943 - May 16, 2022

DECATUR — Karen L. Maier, 78, of Decatur, passed away May 16, 2022.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 12:00 - 1:00 PM, Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Karen was born June 2, 1943, in Fairbury, the daughter of Donald and Mona (Waples) Maier. She worked as a waitress in Bloomington while she paid her way through school. Karen worked in Decatur Public Schools, District 61 as an English teacher at Stephen Decatur High School, and then taught Special Education at Eisenhower High School until her retirement in 1993. She was a member of Beta Sigma Pi Honor Sorority. Karen loved animals and had many dogs and cats and adopted many shelter animals. Karen was a member of the Juvae Jazz Society and was a founding member of Decatur Community Church where she mentored many young people.

She is survived by her brothers: Dennis Maier of Decatur, Jon (Marge) Maier of Arkansas, and Patrick (Kim) Walston of Florida; special friends: Carrie Hays, Char, Darlene, Antonia and Janelle.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Shawn Maier; and special friend, Mary Ann Young.

Karen's family and friends would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Memorial Hospice, especially Lilly, for the excellent love and care they provided.

